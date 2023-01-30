The Emirates Red Crescent Authority continued to provide winter assistance to those affected by the repercussions of cold and bad weather conditions in 31 countries around the world.

During the past two days, the authority distributed winter aid, which included heating means, blankets, winter clothes, foodstuffs, and children’s supplies, to about 25,000 families in Pakistan.

This aid comes within the framework of the winter campaign program implemented by the authority for those affected by cold waves and climatic conditions in countries most affected by its humanitarian repercussions.

The Red Crescent Authority intensified its relief efforts during the last period to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the bad weather conditions, meet their winter needs and improve their humanitarian conditions.

The authority emphasized that its humanitarian response to the repercussions of bad weather on refugees and displaced persons was strong and rapid, as emergency and urgent relief efforts began with the exacerbation of the repercussions of cold and winter, which had the greatest impact on mitigating its severity on those affected, noting that field relief efforts were coordinated with partners in These arenas in a way that enabled the authority to perform its role and reach the affected people in their areas and provide them with the necessary supplies.

It also confirmed that its relief efforts will continue until the end of the winter season, according to the plan that was drawn up in this regard.