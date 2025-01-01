The forwards Dani Olmo and Pau Victor They no longer appear in the Barcelona squad, which had until 11:59 p.m. on December 31 to register them, although the Catalan club has asked the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for a new license for both players, considering that This is a case of “force majeure”.

The reason given by Barcelona for making this request to the Federation is that in approximately 48 hours it will have deposited part of the 100 million euros that it will collect for the transfer of the exploitation of part of the VIP boxes of the new Spotify Camp Nou.

And so that the Barça entity could operate in the market with the 1:1 rule of financial ‘fair-play’ and register both players, LaLiga required him to provide, before January 1, all the documentation relating to the contracts with the two Middle Eastern investors who have entered into the operation and to prove the collection of an advance for the transfer of those boxes in the new stadium.

In fact, LaLiga reported last night in a statement that Barcelona had not presented “any alternative” that, in compliance with the economic control regulations of the club employers’ association, would allow them to “register no players starting next January 2.”

That is why he has disenrolled Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor from the competition, although Andreas Christensen has been discharged againwhose place in the Barça squad was occupied until now by Olmo due to the Danish centre-back’s long-term injury.

In any case, Barcelona hopes to be able to register both players when it has already deposited the international transfers that will allow it to definitively prove the solvency of the operation.

A registration that would arrive after the deadline and, therefore, it would need the approval of the RFEF and LaLiga to be carried out.