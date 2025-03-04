Joël Le Scouarnec (74 years)Judged these days in France accused of 300 violations of minors during his work as a digestive surgeon, he has decided on Monday to count everything without a clipper. The ex -president, who on Friday recognized before his eldest son had abused his own granddaughter, has declared Monday in the Criminal Court of Morbihan, in Vannes, which, is willing to recognize more crimes And, in addition, he denies that nothing that happened to him in childhood has caused his pedophile behavior.

“I am ready to recognize certain acts of violation that I wanted to hide, deny, I am willing to recognize them, The lie is over“He has spumed the septuagenarian without giving more details. It is the first time since the judicial process began a week ago that Le Scouarnec is willing to recognize all the violations committed from 1989 to 2017, during his workplace as a surgeon, since in some cases he refused to call abuse as such.”The devastation I have created is my responsibility, not my environment“He also recognized the possibility that his pedophile behavior could have been caused by some childhood trauma.

During his expected testimony in which he has talked about his life and about what led him to commit the crimes he is accused of, Le Scouarnec has stated that “He has never” found anything in his childhood and youth that can explain your behavior. “I don’t have the minimum memory that I could be a victim of anything. At all,” he said. Precisely, a few days ago it was known that his father had abused two of the three children of the excircuano. “I reproduced in many children what my father did to my son“The septuagenarian said.

The defendant, who is already a penalty of 15 years in prison for other sexual crimes about minors, such as the violation of two of his nieces, a six -year -old neighbor and a patient of four, has also recognized for the first time that he could violate the girl of the neighbors, something he had always denied. “It had two lives: a family, social and professional life and, next to a life of a pedophile to which he spent a lot of time. He was addicted to vision of child pornography. Abuses and violations (children and committed by himself) happened“He recalled during his statement, although some questions from the president of the Court, Aude Buresi, and several lawyers, has alleged lack of memory, such as the possible involvement of his ex -wife as an accomplice.

During this Monday’s session the agent that in 2017 began the investigation and? is decreased due to the emotional impact that caused himSylvain Boissinot, declared during last Friday and this Monday that this case is totally out of the common. “It is a case that will mark my career, six years for extraordinary investigation is a long time,” said the woman.

This police have also reported how that arrest was in 2017, when in the records to his home in the town of Jonzac, They discovered up to seventy dolls Children (something that in previous sessions his ex -wife denied knowing) and the thousands of digital files, up to 300,000. In them was an Excel spreadsheet in which the victims and dozens of handwritten newspapers were.

Multiple paraphilias

In this sense, Le Scouarnec He has asked “apologies” to see her “devastated by the content of hard drives”in which he collected pornographic material, sometimes childish, or very violent, although also images of minors of his family. The septuagenarian also treasured notebooks in which all the sexual crimes committed, the data from your victims and even the times he ejaculated.





The police who directed the investigation also stated that the defendant recognized after his arrest that he had done everything he had written in those newspapers. He also added that in the hard drives images were found multiple paraphilias, such as zoophiliabut also “very hard” images like decapitations or hanging of people. Another agent, Benoit Bordenave, has recognized that the texts written in the newspapers “do not leave indifferent”, while the lawyer of several of the victims recalled that among that written material there are Storm stories and poetry.

The facts that are judged They occurred from 1989 to 2017 and took place in several private clinics and hospitals public of western France in which he exercised as a digestive surgeon. Le Scouarnec raped and sexually abused his patients, some while still under the effects of anesthesia after having been operated, the little ones (less than three years) in the revisions.





In addition, the excircuano He was already sentenced in 2020 to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse and rapes against four other girlstwo of them those of the aforementioned nieces. In 2005 he had also been sentenced for possession of child pornography images after an FBI investigation. In spite of everything, he continued to exercise as a doctor and treating daily with minors, of which he continued abusing unpunished. Everything was discovered on May 2, 2017, when the police arrested him. The trial, which began last Monday, The statements of some of the victims will host from March 5 to April.