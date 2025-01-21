Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday that he still believes his team has a chance of finishing in the top eight of the 36-team Champions League qualifying round, despite being in 20th place. the table with only two days left.

After a fabulous campaign last season, in which they were proclaimed LaLiga and Champions League champions, Real Madrid did not get off to a good start in the defense of their European crown and lost three of their first five games.

The only chances we have are to win the two remaining games.”

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





After beating Atalanta 3-2, they are four points behind the top eight, but Ancelotti believes they can avoid the play-offs and reach the second round directly if they win their last two games, on Wednesday at home against Salzburg and next week at Brest. “The only chances we have are to win the two remaining games,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“It is an important match because there is little left until the first phase of this Champions League closes. We have to score as many points as possible and see where we stay in the standings. Tomorrow is a vital match in this sense. We will try to play it well, like we did in the last one.”

“If we have to play the tie we are going to play it to the maximum. It is a very demanding schedule, but we are used to it.”

If we have to play the tie we are going to play it to the maximum

Carlo AncelottiReal Madrid coach





Ancelotti was satisfied with his forward line, but stressed that his team still needs improvements in defense to aspire to the Champions League title. “We have to separate. On an offensive level we are performing very well in terms of goals and play. Defensively we have to improve a lot. “It will be the key to success this season,” he said. “If we are able to improve defensively, we will fight until the end in all competitions.”

“We have a very complete squad and, taking into account that last year’s losses increased our level of competitiveness and commitment, we have time to do it again.”

Real Madrid lost midfield talisman Toni Kroos after his retirement at the end of last season, while defensive stalwart and captain Nacho signed for Saudi Professional League side Al-Qadsiah.

“I knew I could change the situation, as I have done, and I am very happy to help the team.”

Kylian MbappéReal Madrid forward





For his part, Frenchman Kylian Mbappé acknowledged that he has “changed his mentality” to shine at Real Madrid and “demonstrate” the player he is, understanding of the criticism he suffered during his adaptation period and focused on extending his current performance. to fight for the big titles in the second part of the season.

“I am very calm, it is very normal when you are a player like me, with everything that was expected of me, that people can speak badly. It is not something personal in the world of football. When you play well, they speak well, and badly if you do poorly. “I knew I could change the situation, as I have done, and I am very happy to help the team as in the last games,” he acknowledged at a press conference.

“I am a player who always wants to do more, the best for me and my team.”

Kylian MbappéReal Madrid forward





Mbappé, scorer of 18 goals, did not set a ceiling and assured that if he can score more than 40 goals, he will try to do so after rediscovering his best level.

“I am a player who always wants to do more, the best for me and my team. It’s normal to be shocked by playing here. “It is a great opportunity and I have always said that I knew that this moment could come and I have changed my mentality to show that I am a high-quality player who can help Real Madrid,” he said.