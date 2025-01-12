The Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo, the great protagonist of the week after the Higher Sports Council (CSD) finally ordered the renewal of his federative license, played the last half hour, plus the added time, in the final of the Super Cup of Spain, which clearly took the Barça team against Real Madrid by 2-5.

Beyond his performance in the final, the most talked about image of the player was the player’s celebration with the fans. Olmo approached one of the backgrounds and did not hesitate to kiss the shield and make a sign with the indexes that he is staying, thus confirming his commitment to the club beyond what the CSD decides with his registration.

The Catalan footballer, who could not play in the semi-final against Ahtletic Club having been unregistered by LaLiga on January 1 along with his teammate Pau Víctor, was not a starter against Real Madrid either, as his coach, Hansi Flick, opted to repeat the same eleven that beat the Bilbao team.

Thus, Olmo took the field in the 59th minute to replace Lamine Yamal, but in a setting that was not conducive to showing off his football. And the Barça player came out just after the expulsion of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, and Barça, with one man less, had to defend their lead on the scoreboard until the end. Especially after Rodrygo made it 2-5 on a free kick in the 61st minute.

The man from Terrassa was able to enjoy his first Barça final and close a very complicated week

With hardly any presence in the Barça team’s attack since the expulsion, Dani Olmo, yes, worked overtime in the containment tasks, positioned as an interior left, but in a much further back position than usual.

The man from Terrassa, in any case, was able to enjoy his first Barça final and close a very complicated week on a personal level. He won his first title with Barcelona.

