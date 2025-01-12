We are in the coldest time of the year, and it is common for many people to opt for classic robes to stay warm at home. There are also many who choose to wear a bathrobe when they get out of the shower.

These garments are usually tied with a belt that surrounds the wearer’s waist from behind, but now, a video broadcast by TikTok shows that it exists. another more convenient method of doing it.

The video was shared by a creator named Levi Mariah, who explains that until now she did not know that this way of tying her robe existed. “Now that I’ve done it like this I’m not going back. I have never felt better in my robe.“, said.

What the woman does is pass the belt through the two side loops that all robes and bathrobes usually have, but instead of doing it through the back, does it ahead. It is then adjusted and tied.

The ingenious trick aims to prevent the robe from opening suddenly and so that when we sit down, we do not notice the belt on our back and don’t be marked.

The video has become popular on TikTok, gathering more than three million views and 72,000 likes in the short videos application of Chinese origin.