If you are a fan of video games you have surely already heard the name Black Myth: Wukong. After all, it is one of the most anticipated titles of the year. If you are interested in buying it but we still don’t know many details about it, we share with you what you should know before its launch.

The first thing you need to know is the release date. This is scheduled for August 20, 2024. At that time it will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC. Its Xbox Series X/S version was delayed to give it more development time. However, its creators assured that they will release it.

What is Black Myth: Wukong about?

Black Myth: Wukong is an action video game created by the Game Science studio. Its story was inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. That’s why our protagonist is inspired by the monkey king Sun Wukong, who will set off on a mystical journey after revealing that he is ‘the chosen one’.

Due to this inspiration, the enemies will be demons and supernatural beings taken from Chinese folklore. We don’t yet know how closely it will follow the events of the novel and whether we’ll get to see any allies for the Monkey King taken straight from the print media.

What is its gameplay like?

As its release date approaches, more videos began to appear about it. Black Myth: Wukong that reveal their gameplay. This one feels quite active and with elements borrowed from soulslike. We must fight the enemies while taking care not to run out of energy.

Additionally, the protagonist uses a special staff as his main weapon which can change its size. It is also notable that there are several options to evade or counter enemy attacks just before they hit. It seems very active and could give us exciting battles with huge bosses.

Is Black Myth: Wukong coming to PlayStation 4?

At the moment there are no intentions of Game Science to carry out Black Myth: Wukong to PS4. So far it remains a video game designed for the next generation. It will only have a PS5 and PC version at first. In a while we will see the arrival of Xbox Series X/S.

Black Myth: Wukong amazes us with a full trailer and allows us to see the odyssey of the ingenious Chinese god.

This It could be due to the graphical power that the game has and its graphics engine, Unreal Engine 5.. If it is because of its success that they decide to release it on PS4 or Xbox One, don’t expect to see it on those consoles anytime soon. So it would be best to have a PC capable of running it or the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

How much will it cost?

Black Myth: Wukong is currently available on Steam and the PlayStation Store. The standard edition on the Valve Store costs 999 Mexican pesos and there is a special edition for 1169 Mexican pesos.

On the PlayStation Store you can find the standard edition for $59.99, which would be about 1175 Mexican pesos, not including taxes. There is also a special edition for $79.99, which would be 1566 pesos, not including taxes. Due to the cost of the dollar, it seems that the best option will be to buy it on PC or wait for it to be released on Xbox, where national currency is used. It will surely have a similar price as on PC.

There was also a rather striking collector’s edition of Black Myth: Wukong. Unfortunately, this is no longer available, as the entire supply has run out. You’ll have to settle for the standard or deluxe editions. Will you be buying it?

