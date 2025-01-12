The comedian and television presenter Dani Mateo has had to apologize to the audience after a user complained on social networks that in this Friday’s program zapping several jokes were made with the firess that are devastating the American city of Los Angeles.

And the situation in which it is considered the mecca of cinema is critical, with more than 16 dead, 140,000 evacuated and more than 15,000 hectares and 12,000 buildings burned. In the program zapping They warned of the seriousness of the situation but, despite this, they made several jokes about the fact that many Hollywood stars had lost their mansions.

Some facts that motivated a viewer to write to Dani Mateo on X, formerly Twitter, accusing him of lack of sensitivity for “laughing at the fire.” “What a show in such bad taste… laughing at the fire and the burning houses in Hollywood,” this user wrote through a message on the aforementioned social network.

Given this, the comedian has acknowledged that possibly they should not have treated the issue the way they did. “Maybe we have been a little clumsy there,” wrote Dani Mateo responding to this user.

“We didn’t intend it. We wanted to do humor, which is what we always try to do and Maybe this part wasn’t appropriate.”Dani Mateo added in his message.