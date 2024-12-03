If last Thursday Dani Martín introduced Pablo Motos in The Anthill his new album, The last day of our liveswhich was released on November 29, This Monday he went to The Revolt to talk about the album with David Broncano.

The singer gave the presenter an Atlético de Madrid coat and the special edition of their new album, which they dismantled to show what it contained.

After an interview full of jokes, the moment arrived when the man from Jaen He reminded his guest that he was going to ask the classic questions from the La 1 program.

“Those questions… I propose others. At this moment in which you are, when production is greater at an economic level, you could put the guest in trouble every night“, the Madrid native told Broncano.

“For example, he could tell me that if I drink half the bottle of oil, you will give me 30,000 euros,” he said. “Do you want me to humiliate the guests?”the presenter told him.





Martín stressed that “the other thing is to humiliate the guests. If I tell the money I have in the account or another guest… you expose yourself to kidnapping. “I’m not saying it for myself, I’m saying it for those people who live in Andorra who come to the program so much.”

“Second option, 15,000 euros to lick the entire stage and the sofa,” added the artist. Then, the Jaenense offered him some chillies: “If you eat five of those ‘caraperro’ chillies I’ll give you seven euros. If you don’t, you answer the questions.”

“There are four chillies, I’ll give you 14 euros”Broncano told him, who only managed to get his councilor, Guillo, to give him 15 euros. “It was four chillies for 30 euros, since you only have half, I’ll take two,” Martín told him.





The singer took the money, put it in his pocket, and finally ate the four chillies: “Your play turned out well”Broncano confessed to the Madrid native.

“He didn’t care about eating them because he takes the spice well, he earned 15 euros and the bastard hasn’t answered the classic questions“, concluded the man from Jaén.