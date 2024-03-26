Imagining the healthcare of the future with the opportunities and professionalism that can open up thanks to innovation and the digital transition in the world of healthcare. This is the common thread of the conference 'The challenges of the world of future health – perspectives and scenarios: the role of the University and Industry', which was held this morning at the La Sapienza University of Rome. An appointment that closes the 2024 edition of 'Health4U Stem University J&J Bootcamp', the training project supported by the J&J Foundation together with the Roman university, aimed at students who have chosen a Faculty in the Stem area (chemistry, medicine, biology) to show real aspects and applications of the J&J industrial world. During the course, Johnson & Johnson representatives presented the corporate roles and professions in the world of healthcare characterized by digital transformation.

The round table – attended by Alberto Pastore, pro rector of Placement, Scouting, Fundraising and Business Incubation; Domenico Alvaro, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry; Gabriele Fischetto, president of the J&J Foundation and CEO of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and Tiziana Reina, director of HR Johnson & Johnson MedTech and One HR IGI – took stock of the healthcare professions and the new professional skills made necessary by the introduction of innovation in healthcare system in particular what the healthcare of the future will be and which professions are most in demand.

In an increasingly aging society and in which there is a strong shortage of medical health personnel (in the coming years it is expected that there will be a shortage of around 65,000 nurses and 20,000 doctors in the National Health Service) – it emerged from the meeting – there is a strong need to keeping up with technological progress, which is now increasingly indispensable to make the most of the contribution of technology in an area, that of health, which sees human relationships as a central point of treatment paths. Human-technology convergence will therefore be fundamental to outline a future of excellence for the healthcare system thanks to the most recent developments in the digitalisation of healthcare such as artificial intelligence, 3D printers, virtual and augmented reality, nanotechnology and robotics.