The brazilian side Daniel Alvesdetained in a prison Barcelona after being accused by a woman of sexual assault, he was excluded from the payroll of UNAM Cougars of Mexican soccer.

“The Club Universidad Nacional will execute the actions and sanctions, as they are established in the labor contract that has been entered into with the athlete, as well as in the Internal Work Regulations,” explained this Friday the club that represents the Autonomous University of Mexicoone of the most important Latin America.

Alves, 39, was arrested this Friday in Barcelona and, after giving a statement, was imprisoned for allegedly raping a woman in a bathroom at a nightclub in that Spanish city on December 30.

Hard decision

The judge handling his case ordered the soccer player to be held in prison without bail, considering that he presents a high risk of flight, given his economic capabilities and that he resides outside of Spain, in Mexico.

The Pumas indicated that he terminated his contract due to the difficult issue that concerns him.

“With this decision, the club reiterates its commitment not to tolerate acts by any member of our institution, whoever it may be, that go against the university spirit and its values,” the entity said.

And he added: “The National University Club is an institution that promotes respect. We cannot allow the conduct of a person to harm our work philosophy, which has been an example throughout history in the training and development of young athletes in our country”.

Alves arrived at the Pumas in July 2022 as the star reinforcement of the Mexican league in the transfer market prior to Apertura 2022.

The Brazilian’s impact was not positive on the field as the Pumas occupied the penultimate place in the Apertura standings, outside of the fight for the title, in the former Barcelona player’s first tournament.

The Mexican league issued a press release hours before the Pumas in which it claimed to be aware of the evolution of the Alves case.

“The MX League, in conjunction with the National University Club (Pumas), will be pending the case and the legal situation of the player to determine what is appropriate regarding his participation in the league,” he published.

