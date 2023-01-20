Only Juventus punished for capital gains. Claudio Marchisio, black and white flag, with a tweet comments on the sentence of the Court of Appeal which imposed a 15-point penalty on Juve. “It is called capital gains: In economic language, an increase in value, a positive difference between two values ​​of the same asset referring to different moments. From this evening I would also add that it is sanctioned only for Juventus, even if used by all clubs. #capital gains”, writes Marchisio.