Daniel Alves He is still waiting for the date of the start of his trial to be determined for an alleged rape in a nightclub in Barcelona at the end of last December.

Alves is under pressure Brian’s 2A judge sent him there due to the high possibility of flight risk, but his lawyers continue to work on his defense.

It was learned that the alleged victim, the young woman, again referred to that moment she lived in the disco.

“He approached me and said: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ And I ‘didn’t’. He told me ‘my name is Dani, I play petanque in Hospitalet,’ the woman said.

Dani Alves is accused of sexually abusing a young woman in Spain.

And he continued: “I remember that he took my hand and put it on my lower part. She told me again to leave. I said no. I started to get really scared and I thought, ‘What if he puts something in my drink? What if he does something to my friend?’ I thought of everything in a very short time”.

the cousin spoke

The latest in the case with some statements from the cousin of the alleged victim, with which he further flees the Brazilian.

“They were dancing. She told me that she was insisting on leaving, that she said where and that he did not respond. My cousin went voluntarily,” she said

He added: “She thought they were going to talk and I said, ‘Go ahead and settle the matter.’ I waved at her.”

“15 or 20 minutes passed. Dani came back first. She had a bad face. She told me that there was a lot of damage, that she had run inside and that she wanted to leave,” he said.

