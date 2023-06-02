Weather | When it’s cold at the end of school: “It’s warm when you put it on, you can probably be outside”

The weather of the last few days has been colder than usual, even exceptionally cold. An air mass has now come over Finland from the polar ice cap, which is the coldest possible air that can come to Finland at this time of the year.

Schools Memorial Day is celebrated on Saturday in inclement weather all over the country. Many families are worried about whether graduation and graduation parties can be held outside, if the weather is icy like the last few days or the sky rains.

The weather forecast looks both good and bad when it comes to outdoor parties: Saturday’s weather is dusty, but cold.

The last few days have been cold for the time in the whole country, even exceptionally cold. On the night before Friday, the lowest temperature ever recorded in June, -7.7 degrees, was measured at the Saana fell’s measuring station.

“Also last night [perjantain vastainen yö] it was exceptionally cold, where there was little clear. Locality-specific coldness records were broken. There has been severe frost all the way to the southern part of the country,” says the meteorologist Hannu Valta From the Institute of Meteorology.

Friday the other night, for example, in Virolahti, Kymenlaakso near the coast -2.5 degrees of frost was measured, and on the surface of the earth it was even -9.1 degrees of frost.

In southwestern Finland, 0.3 degrees of frost was measured at Turku airport. In Kaarina, the lowest temperature on the ground was -3.5 degrees.

It also snowed in places on Thursday and the night before Friday. In Kittilä and Inari, a maximum of six centimeters of snow was measured, and two centimeters in Puolanga as well. Even in the central parts of the country it rained in places.

“The air mass over Finland now has flowed from the Arctic Ocean. That explains why it’s so cold. This air mass has come from the top of the northern polar ice cap. It’s actually the coldest possible that can come to Finland at this time of the year,” explains Valta.

Also the night before saturday is getting very cold. There will be night frost again or at least severe frost.

During the day, however, the sun already warms the air. The school graduation day is going to be partly cloudy, the sun may peek out, especially in the west and south. Isolated showers may occur in the east and north.

“Tomorrow looks quite cloudy, but it’s quite chilly. Cloudiness increases towards evening. The rains will only come in the evening from the west,” says Valta.

During the day, the temperature can rise to close to 15 degrees in the southwest, to 12–14 degrees in the western parts. In the east and north, the highest temperatures on graduation day will be close to ten degrees.

“It’s warm when you put it on, you can probably be outside. In that sense, it’s possible to celebrate on the terrace or outside, but of course with a warm top. And if the sun shines a little, it warms you up,” says Valta.

The gusty wind can increase the feeling of cold a little, even though by Saturday the wind has been weakening since the last few days. On Saturday, the wind will be weak to moderate at around 3–4 meters per second. A gusty wind can be around seven meters per second.

“If you have a party outside, it’s easy for napkins to fly or cardboard cups to fall over. However, terrace furniture is unlikely to take off,” says Valta.

On Saturday in the afternoon Cloudiness will increase, and later in the afternoon, an area of ​​rain will spread from the northwest to Finland. By the evening, it may rain in many places on the west side of the line from Helsinki to Oulu.

The weather on graduation night is chilly and rainy. At night, the rains also spread to the east.

However, due to the cloudiness, the night temperatures will no longer drop to freezing, but the temperature will be 5–10 degrees.

Even Sunday is chilly. In the west, the highest temperatures are 12–14 degrees, in the east and north 8–12 degrees. It may be clear on the west coast, but cloudy or partly cloudy in the east.

There will be showers in many places, especially in the eastern and northern parts. In the west, it is a bit dustier.

The weather hasn’t changed much at the start of the new week. The first week of school holidays is spent in cooler weather than usual. It will also rain in the region on Tuesday.