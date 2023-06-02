Rome, building on fire in Colli Aniene: one dead and 7 injured

At least one person was killed in a fire that broke out today in Rome in a seven-story building. The body was recovered by the firefighters on the stairs of the building, on the upper floors of the building. The man was killed by smoke from the fire. According to La Repubblica, another person was also killed in the fire. At least seven were injured, three of them in serious condition

The fire broke out shortly after 2 pm in the Colli Aniene district, at the intersection with Largo Nino Franchellucci. The flames, which perhaps started from a parked car, then reached the building where renovation work is underway. The fire may have been triggered by some acetylene cylinders present in the construction site, reached by the flames coming from the car. The fire would thus have spread to the scaffolding of the building, enveloping a sheet on the second floor.

According to reports from Ansa, the firefighters extracted people with “respiratory complications”, while others were entrusted to the doctors.