14 months. This is the time that the former soccer player, Dani Alves, was in prison for raping a young woman at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, ​​in 2022, as ruled by the highest court of Catalonia, on February 22. This Monday, March 25, the convicted man was released from prison after paying bail of more than one million euros. The victim, days ago, expressed her indignation and frustration upon learning that her attacker, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, would be released with the payment of the millionaire sum of money. His release will be provisional, while the appeals filed by the defense after his sentencing are resolved.

With the payment of one million euros, around 1.1 million dollars, the former FC Barcelona soccer player, Dani Alves, obtains conditional and provisional release. The measure comes after having been sentenced, on February 22, to four years and six months, for raping a woman in Barcelona, ​​on December 30, 2022.

Alves was in preventive detention since January 20, 2023, for a total of 14 months in the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona before being released this Monday, March 25.

Last Wednesday, the Barcelona Court ruled that Alves could be released from prison once he posted bail of one million euros. while the appeals against the sentence that convicted him are resolved.

In the morning hours of this Monday, Alves's defense deposited the bail money that was set for him.

The magistrates also ordered that the athlete hand over his two passports, the Spanish and the Brazilian, and ordered him that he cannot leave Spain and must appear before the Court once a week. Additionally, you cannot approach or communicate with the victim.





01:44

The person sentenced in the first instance had problems raising the money. It took him almost a week. He was scheduled to deliver the full amount between 09:00 and 14:00 (local time) on Friday, March 22, otherwise he would spend another day in prison.

However, his defense doubted Alves' ability to raise the million euros, due to his judicial situation. Even at the beginning of the process, Alves received help from the family of fellow footballer and former teammate, Neymar Da Silva, to pay 150,000 euros for compensation to the victim. Now, the player's father denied that they will help again with the payment of bail.

For this reason, his defense had asked 'in extremis' for one more hour of margin; that is, until 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The Court agreed, but the payment did not arrive. The transaction was finally completed this Monday. Local media point out that it is one of the highest sums remembered in Spanish courts. A sum that, according to women's organizations around the world, It is laughable for the victim's damage and what it means to leave preventive detention.

A measure 'that moves away from the concept of justice'

The previous week, when the Court gave way to bail, the victim of Alves' sexual assault received it with indignation and frustration. His lawyer, Ester García, expressed her discomfort with this resolution.

“I have not been able to give a legal explanation to this resolution (bail),” García told local media on March 20. “We will continue to fight, like any other issue of sexual assault. But obviously for her (the victim) it has been a bucket of cold water,” he added.

Both García and his client viewed this ruling with anger. “It has been very difficult to hear the legal criteria to adopt this measure. “We really consider that it moves away from the concept of material justice and deviates more towards a concept that distinguishes between justice for the rich and justice for ordinary people,” he claimed.

Dani Alves' victim will appeal for bail for the footballer: “She is outraged, desperate and frustrated” 👉 Ester García, the victim's lawyer, has admitted that for the young woman it has been “a bucket of cold water” 👉https://t.co/83g744sbr7 pic.twitter.com/DSflb4UAZt — 20minutos.es (@20m) March 20, 2024



For García, it is a “very dangerous message for society” that his client's attacker is provisionally released, when all the resources in the case have not yet been resolved. “This car is also revealing because of the revictimization of someone who has gone through this entire procedure”he mentioned.

Criticism of this resolution also came from the Barcelona Provincial Prosecutor's Office, which filed an appeal against Alves's release on bail, alleging that the reasons why the Brazilian footballer's provisional detention was adopted a year ago remain.

Besides, considers that the risk of the footballer fleeing occurs “even with greater intensity in view of the fact that Mr. Alves has been sentenced as the perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault to a sentence of 4 years and 6 months in prison.”

Since his arrest, Alves has asked to face the trial in freedom, but the magistrates They have indicated that there is a high risk of escape, mainly because Brazil, his country of birth, does not have an extradition treaty with Spain. There have been several times that the justice system has denied his request, until he accepted the payment of bail with precautionary measures.

With EFE and local media