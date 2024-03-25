After more than five months of war, The UN Security Council adopted its first resolution on Monday calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, a call blocked on several occasions by the United States, which on this occasion abstained.

The resolution was approved by 14 votes in favor and one abstention, that of the United States, and when approved it elicited applause from the room, something that rarely happens.

Russia and China had vetoed another draft resolution proposed by the United States on Friday, which pointed out the “need” for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The North American proposal linked this ceasefire to the release of the hostages captured by Hamas in its attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered the current conflict.

The UN Security Council. Photo:AFP Share

The North American text did not explicitly call for an immediate ceasefire and used ambiguous terms, according to the Arab countries, China and Russia.

Several observers nevertheless see a substantial change in Washington's position, pressured, above all, by public opinion in the middle of the electoral campaign, to limit its support for Israel.

Until now, the United States had consistently opposed the term “ceasefire” in UN resolutions and blocked three such texts.

The approved resolution was presented by the ten non-permanent members of the Council, among which there are African, Asian, European and Latin American countries, which gives an idea of ​​the global perception of urgency of the Gaza war.

Palestinians transport the body of a relative killed in an Israeli bombing from the morgue of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City Photo:AFP Share

The text “demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” – which already began fifteen days ago – “that leads to a lasting and permanent ceasefire”, while calling for – but does not bind it – “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” in the hands of Hamas.

Unlike the American text rejected on Friday, it does not link these demands to the diplomatic efforts of Qatar, the United States and Egypt, although it “recognizes” the existence of these talks aimed at a truce accompanied by an exchange of Palestinian hostages and prisoners.

The resolution also underline the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and reinforce the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip”, and calls on Israel (which it does not name) to “lift all barriers to this humanitarian aid”.

Israel's bombing continues. Photo:Getty Images Share

The text also condemns “all acts of terrorism”, but does not mention the Hamas attacks of October 7, which caused the death of at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

The uncertainty regarding the approval of the text remained until the last minute, Russia asked for a separate vote to introduce the word “permanent” after the ceasefire – with the understanding that “durable” would allow Israel to continue the war – but that amendment was not approved.

Very divided for years on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the Security Council has only adopted two resolutions since October 7of the eight put to the vote, although essentially humanitarian in nature.

On the four previous occasions, the United States – an unconditional ally of Israel – vetoed the resolutions because, according to the US Government, a ceasefire would allow the rearmament of Hamas, while last Friday it was Russia and China that vetoed the US resolution. .arguing that it did not contain a clear and forceful vocabulary to demand a ceasefire.

The war that began almost six months ago has caused more than 32,000 deaths, left a million people (almost half of Gazans) in a state of “extreme food insecurity” and left a level of destruction in the Palestinian territory that some have compared that of Germany after the Second World War.

Reactions to the approval of the resolution

The Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, applauded this Monday the approval of the resolution and recalled that “it would be unforgivable to fail (in) applying it.”

In his X account and from Jordan, where he is on a tour of the Arab countries neighboring Palestine, Guterres recalled that this resolution “was expected for a long time,” which is why he called for its implementation.

The Human Rights Watch organization, for its part, said that Council resolution obliges Israel to “respond immediately by facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and ending the famine in Gaza, as well as ceasing illegal attacks”, and for its part Hamas must release all civilian hostages.

When Ramadan ends in two weeks, a permanent ceasefire will have to be established

For Louis Charbonneau, HRW representative to the UN, the resolution should also encourage “the United States and other countries to use their influence by suspending the delivery of weapons to Israel.”

Meanwhile, France called for a permanent truce after Ramadan. “This crisis is not over. The Council will have to remain mobilized and return to work immediately. When Ramadan is over, in two weeks, a permanent ceasefire will have to be established, said French ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Riviere.

The Palestinian delegate to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said that the resolution adopted this Monday must become a “breaking point” that ends the war. “This has to be a breaking point,” Mansour said, fighting back tears of emotion. “This has to mark the end of this assault, of the atrocities against our people,” he added.

Hamas also welcomed the resolution and expressed its “willingness to begin an exchange process” of hostages in its hands for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel. “Hamas welcomes the call of the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire,” said a statement from the Palestinian Islamist movement, which also indicated its willingness to “reach a permanent ceasefire that leads to a withdrawal of all Israeli forces” from Gaza.

The United States, for its part, maintained that a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza “can only” be implemented once the Islamist group Hamas begins to release the kidnapped hostages. While Israel criticized the US abstention that allowed the approval of the text at the UN and assured that it “harms” the war effort and the release of hostages.

The Hebrew country also canceled a visit by a delegation to the United States after Washington's lack of veto in the Security Council.

AFP and EFE