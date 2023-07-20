And Messi will be able to wrest from Brazilian legend Dani Alves the title of “most title-winning player”, if he achieves two achievements with Inter Miami this season.

And according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, Alves is currently the most title-winning player with 44 achievements, while Messi’s score stopped at 43.

In order for Messi to surpass Alves, he must win with Inter Miami two titles out of 3 that the American team can compete for this season, namely: the League Cup, the United States Cup, and the American Football League.

Messi’s joining Inter Miami led to a jump in ticket prices for the American team’s matches by nearly 500 percent, according to data reported by the American “Forbes” magazine.

American League fans are racing to buy tickets for Inter Miami matches, to see Messi, who moved to the team from Paris Saint-Germain, and is expected to play his first official match on Friday.

The average price of tickets for Inter Miami matches at home during the next season increased by 459 percent, from 152 to 850 dollars, while tickets for the next seven team matches increased by 558 percent.