Thursday, July 20, 2023
Iraq | News agencies: Protesters broke into the Swedish embassy and set fire to it

July 20, 2023
in World Europe
According to a Reuters source, the mission’s employees were not injured in the incident.

Hundreds protestors broke into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, between Wednesday and Thursday, and set it on fire, Reuters and AFP report.

Reuters reports on the matter based on its source and local eyewitness accounts. According to the source, no embassy employees were injured in the incident. The Swedish embassy did not comment on the matter to the news agency.

Muslim protesters are reportedly protesting the burning of the Koran in Sweden. They were called together by a Shiite Muqtada al-Sadr. His supporters have stormed the embassy grounds in Baghdad and demonstrated earlier in the summer, for the same reason.

Al-Sadri videos were posted on the supportive Telegram channel at night, showing crowds of people first gathering around the embassy, ​​then storming inside.

Later videos showed smoke rising from the embassy building. Reuters has not been able to confirm the authenticity of the videos.

Videos also circulated on Twitter during the night, apparently showing protesters in the embassy area.

