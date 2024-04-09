The release of the former Brazilian soccer player from prison Daniel Alves He continues to give something to talk about two weeks after he was granted provisional release on bail.

In principle, the uncertainty of getting the money that the Barcelona hearing had requested bail was an obstacle for the former player to get out of his sentence that, until now, totaled 14 months. After a weekend in which the deadline to raise the money was extended, Alves finally left Brians 2, the penitentiary center, between screams and protests.

What happens

The event generated expectations among the people who follow the trial for sexual assault that the Brazilian faces. Spanish journalism was waiting for him to be released from prison to hear statements about the year he had spent there and, clearly, his sentence. Contrary to this, he did not make any statements about it and went to his mansion in Barcelona.

In a white car, Dani Alves left the prison. Photo:AFP Share

On April 5, 'El Periódico', a media outlet in the city of Barcelona, ​​published a brief interview that the footballer had supposedly given them. In this, Alves talked about his time in prison, his current life and seemed calm about the future.

“It's what I have to do. Every Friday I go to court and that's it. I don't have much else to do either”, mentioned the former soccer player in the interview done by journalist Ferran Imedio of the Catalan press. However, in a publication on his Instagram, a gray image with a paragraph, denied that such an interview had been done: “It is not true that he has granted any interview to any medianor am I going to grant it while the judicial process is not resolved,” the photo read.

This Tuesday, April 9, the publication in which he denied such an interview has disappeared from Dani's Instagram account and has been replaced by a mysterious image no description in an unknown location.

The image, published around 1 a.m. in Spain, shows a sunset at sea. The location is unknown, since the only thing that accompanies the image in the description is an exclamation point that leaves more questions than answers.

After his provisional departure from Brians 2the penitentiary center where he spent 14 months locked up for his conviction in the sexual assault casethe former soccer player must appear at the Barcelona Court every Friday and cannot leave the country because his Brazilian and Spanish passports were retained as a preventive measure.