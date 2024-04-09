Yoñaki Urdangarin will be free for all purposes this Tuesday upon completing the five years and ten months of the sentence imposed on him for his involvement in a corruption case, although the ex-husband of the Spanish Infanta Cristina de Borbón, daughter of King Emeritus Juan Carlos, will not have his criminal record erased for five years as long as he does not commit another crime.

Urdangarin was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for the so-called Nóos case, although the Supreme Court reduced the sentence to five months by acquitting him of falsehood in a public document.

Iñaki Urdangarin Photo:x: lavozdegalicia Share

Once the criminal punishment is extinguished, the only thing left for the former handball player to complete his reintegration is to erase his criminal past for administrative purposes.

The criminal record does not decline in the eyes of the Ministry of Justice until after a period of time if another crime is not committed.

According to the sentence imposed on him, five years must pass, a period in which he will not be able to access certain jobs, be a member of a jury, carry out some volunteer actions or have dogs considered dangerous.

In the case of the former Duke of Palma, according to the sentence imposed on him, five years must pass, a period in which he will not be able to access certain jobs, be a member of a jury, carry out some volunteer actions or have dogs considered dangerous. , among other impediments established by law.

The end of his sentence comes after the new stage opened in the personal life of Urdangarin, who announced his divorce of Cristina de Borbón last January after a two-year separation, on the threshold of their 25th wedding anniversary, when the relationship with Ainhoa ​​Armentia was discovered.

He lives with her in Vitoria (northern Spain), although the former handball player maintains contact with the infanta through the activities of his four children, such as when the little girl, Irene, turned 18 last June, and they saw each other in the celebration in Geneva (Switzerland), which was also attended by Kings Juan Carlos and Sofia.

The images of Irene Urdangarin's graduation: from King Juan Carlos, to Victoria Federica or Iñaki Urdangarin https://t.co/iTZYHtGnTM — Aruser@s (@AruserosLaSexta) June 19, 2023

On June 18, 2018, Urdangarin became the first direct relative of the King of Spain to enter prison. after a twelve-year judicial process that concluded with punishment for embezzlement, prevarication, fraud against the Administration, two tax crimes and influence peddling for his role in the Nóos case.

The Brieva women's prison (Ávila) was chosen by the former brother-in-law of Felipe VI, then resident in Geneva, who was confined in an isolated cell in the female module to carry out his punishment.

In prison, he received a visit from the infanta, who remained by his side during the time he was behind bars, without foreseeing what could happen next in their relationship.

Share Infanta Sofia and Iñaki Urdangarin Photo:The Spanish

In September 2019, Urdangarin's confinement was eased upon receiving permission to do volunteer work -initially two days a week for eight hours- in the NGO El Hogar Don Orione, dedicated to the care of people with disabilities in the Madrid municipality of Pozuelo de Alarcón.

Once a quarter of his sentence had been served, he enjoyed his first four-day prison leave, so he was able to spend part of the Christmas holidays with his family in Vitoria.

In June 2020, he was classified as a second-degree inmate, which gave him the right to enjoy 36 days a year out of prisonalthough permits and volunteering were suspended due to the pandemic.

At the beginning of January of the following year, Urdangarin was transferred to the Social Insertion Center (CIS) in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) to continue his confinement and undergo the program of reintegration for those convicted of economic crimes as a means of 'rehabilitation' and reaching the third degree, which he would obtain a few weeks later.

Having the option of looking for a job, in March he moved from prison again and went to the Zaballa prison in Alava, where he only had to sleep from Monday to Thursday as he was in the open regime.

Iñaki Urdangarin and Ainhoa ​​Armentia. Photo:x: elperiodico Share

The job he found in a law firm as a consultant, where he met Armentia, and her good behavior allowed him not having to spend the night in jail and undergo only a weekly check.

It has been very hard (…) Now I want to build a new future for myself

The last link in her prison process was in March 2022, when the infanta's ex-husband was granted conditional release after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

“It has been very hard (…) Now I want to build a new future for myself,” said Urdangarin days later in a sports radio program to take stock of what had been his sentence that now expires.

EFE