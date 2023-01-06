the right side Daniel Alveswho is being investigated for a complaint of sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, has defended himself and denied the accusations.

In an interview with a Spanish outlet, the player from Pumas, Mexico, who was at the World Cup in Qatar with the Brazil team, said that he “was dancing” and said that he did not know the woman who denounced him.

‘I don’t know who this lady is’

“I would like to deny everything. Yes, she was in that place, with more people, enjoying herself. And anyone who knows me knows that I love to dance. She danced and enjoyed without invading the space of others. I don’t know who this lady is. I never invaded a space. How am I going to do this with a woman or a girl? No, by God,” said Alves, who added: -Enough (with the subject), because they are suffering, especially my people.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘ABC’, the victim denounced that, at a party on December 30, Daniel Alves touched her without permission and then put his hand inside her underwear. After what happened, the victim, frightened, would have warned his friends, who shot the nightclub’s security guards.

The vehicle also reported that as soon as they were notified, the security guards present activated the city council protocol against assaults and sexual harassment in private nightlife spaces.

When the victim told the police what had happened, the newspaper reported that Daniel Alves had already left the club. The Catalan police, for their part, opened an investigation into the case.

