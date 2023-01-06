The founder of PMC “Wagner” Prigozhin compared the battles for Artemovsk with the Battle of Kulikovo and Borodino

Businessman, founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin compared the battles for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) with the battles of Borodino and Kulikovo. His statement leads the press service to Telegram-channel.

“Bakhmut today is a meeting place for two troops. Like Kulikovo Pole, Borodino and other historical examples,” Prigogine said.

According to him, the Russian side is successfully coping with the “destruction of the other army.” He recalled the saying “it is better to lose a battle than to lose an army.” The businessman believes that for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “this is now more important.”

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk created “five hundred lines of defense”, so the advance of Russian troops is going with great difficulty. He explained that after the capture of another house, one cannot talk about a breakthrough in the defense of the Ukrainian military.