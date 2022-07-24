The Brazilian starts from Mexico.
It was in the air for a few days and now it’s official too. Dani Alves is a new player of the Pumas, Mexican training. The Brazilian, 39, explained in an interview with TUDN the reasons for his choice showing himself immediately concentrated in the project that will see him as a protagonist until the end of the 2023 season with an option to extend it for a further year.
TO WIN – “I like to go where the most important things are. Coming here is something that goes beyond football, it is a university that gives equal rights to everyone, unites society, trains players, people and this excites me, I it’s crazy, “said Dani Alves. “Here thinking about the World Cup in Qatar? I want to clarify it, no. I am not thinking about the World Cup now. I am thinking of winning, of making the history of the club. I am thinking of establishing a relationship with the whole environment and putting in their heads the idea that we must win. This I have always done, wherever I have been “. The full-back chose the number 33 shirt.
July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 08:25)
