It was in the air for a few days and now it’s official too. Dani Alves is a new player of the Pumas , Mexican training. The Brazilian, 39, explained in an interview with TUDN the reasons for his choice showing himself immediately concentrated in the project that will see him as a protagonist until the end of the 2023 season with an option to extend it for a further year.

TO WIN – “I like to go where the most important things are. Coming here is something that goes beyond football, it is a university that gives equal rights to everyone, unites society, trains players, people and this excites me, I it’s crazy, “said Dani Alves. “Here thinking about the World Cup in Qatar? I want to clarify it, no. I am not thinking about the World Cup now. I am thinking of winning, of making the history of the club. I am thinking of establishing a relationship with the whole environment and putting in their heads the idea that we must win. This I have always done, wherever I have been “. The full-back chose the number 33 shirt.