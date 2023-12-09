“Will you marry me?”. The marriage proposal arrives on Dancing with the Stars. In the eighth episode of the show on Raiuno, Giovanni Terzi asks for the hand of Simona Ventura’s partner, accompanied for the occasion by her parents.

“For me these months have been exciting and tiring from a human and physical point of view”, says Terzi, a competitor like his partner. “Precisely in this place I wanted to say something to Simona, the woman who changed my life by embracing all my defects. If on July 6th, you want to become my wife …”, she says, putting the ring on her ring finger partner’s left hand. Between tears and emotion, the answer “yes”.