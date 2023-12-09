In the British capital London, local law enforcement officers made 13 arrests during a demonstration in support of Palestine. The city police reported this on Saturday, December 9, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“After the end of the pro-Palestinian protest, the area around Whitehall [правительства Великобритании] practically free,” the message says.

As the London police clarified, the arrests were made because the protesters had posters with offensive content, as well as illegal possession of drugs and obstruction of traffic.

On December 7, activists from the organization For a Free Palestine blocked the work of four military-industrial facilities in the UK. It was clarified that participants in the movement demanded that the British government stop supplying weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Earlier, on December 4, it was reported that Dutch human rights organizations filed a lawsuit against the Dutch government, opposing the supply of spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel. According to the plaintiffs, the supply of spare parts for the F-35 to Israel contributes to violations of international law in the Gaza Strip.

On November 18, about 4 thousand Berlin residents took to the streets of the city to participate in a protest demonstration against the bombing of the Gaza Strip. It was noted that the protesters first of all demanded a ceasefire in Gaza, distancing themselves as much as possible from statements regarding the Palestinian radicals of the Hamas movement.

Prior to this, on November 4, thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Washington to demonstrate in support of Palestine. The British publication The Guardian assumed that this would be the largest protest in the United States since the start of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip. On the same day, 29 people were detained during a pro-Palestinian rally in London.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians want to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories, and create their own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with its capital in East Jerusalem.