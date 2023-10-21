Dancing with the Stars 2023: the dancers (masters) of the new edition, dancers, cast. This is who I am

Who are the dancers (masters) of Dancing with the Stars 2023? Among the masters of the 18th edition of the show hosted by Milly Carlucci, we find several well-known faces and some new entries. They have the task of bringing the couple’s respective VIP competitors to perform in the various dance tests with which they will compete every Saturday evening in the Rai 1 program. Among the best known are Samuel Peron, Lucrezia Lando, Angelo Madonia, Anastasia Kuzmina, Alessandra Tripoli. We have seen the dancers (masters) of Dancing with the Stars 2023, but what are the couples (pairings) formed with the competing competitors? Here they are (competitor-master):

Carlotta Mantovan-Moreno Porcu

Teo Mammucari-Anastasia Kuzmina

Simona Ventura-Samuel Peron

Rosanna Lambertucci-Simone Casula

Paola Perego-Angelo Madonia

Lorenzo Tano (son of Rocco Siffredi)-Lucrezia Lando

Wanda Nara-Pasquale La Rocca

Ricky Tognazzi-Tove Villfor

Lino Banfi-Alessandra Tripoli

Antonio Caprarica-Maria Ermachkova

Giovanni Terzi-Giada Lini

Sara Croce-Luca Favilla

Each of these couples could be eliminated at the end of the various episodes of Dancing with the Stars 2023, but, all of them a few weeks later, they will have the opportunity to return to the repechage, provided, however, that they continue to study with commitment and consistency. There will be many tests that the thirteen competing couples will face every Saturday evening: Caribbean, standard and Latin American dances, but also surprise tests that will serve to evaluate their level of preparation, subjecting themselves to the evaluation of the expert jury and the popular one. . All the musical moments of each individual episode will be entrusted to Paolo Belli and his Big Band, who will accompany, live, the performance of the dancers to the rhythm of songs arranged according to the musical styles of each individual competition.