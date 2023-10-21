Who is Lorenzo Tano, Rocco Siffredi’s son and competitor on Dancing with the Stars

Lorenzo Tano is among the protagonists of Dancing with the Stars 2023, starting on Rai 1 on 21 October 2023 hosted by Milly Carlucci. Among the protagonists there is also the son of Rocco Siffredi and Rozna Tassi, Lorenzo, born in 1996. He also has a brother named Leonardo. After graduating, he attended the International Business School in Hungary, where he grew up, and graduated with degrees in Finance and Business. Today he works in his father’s company but has not followed in his footsteps in the hardcore world.

Lover of photography, he also wants to be an actor, albeit of a different kind than his parents. Rocco Siffredi said of him: “Since he got engaged he has never touched another woman. He has a totally different character from mine, he is a photocopy of his mother.” Lorenzo Tano is currently a digital creator and deals with production and business management. A passion which, as he told in an interview with Il corriere della sera, was born only after graduation: “I graduated but I found it a bit boring, so I started working with dad”. Among his passions, in addition to technology, are motorbikes and photography.