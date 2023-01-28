In 2021 gave The Turning: The Sisters Who Left an impressive insight into the stifling monastic order of Mother Teresa. In the second season, Erika Lantz targets choreographer George Balanchine. He not only had a major influence on the ballet world of the last century, but also demanded the utmost from his students. They adored him, they say in the podcast, dancing with Balanchine was like “growing up with Mozart.”

But it also meant being shielded from the outside world and trying to live up to Balanchine’s ideal image through extreme diets, drugs and surgical procedures. In the meantime, Balanchine established relationships with many dancers. As in the first season, Lantz shows both the attraction and the extreme nature of the ‘monastic’ life under Balanchine.

The Turning: Room of Mirrorsten 50-minute episodes, iHeartMedia.