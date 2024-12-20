Dana is the word that defines the year 2024 for the FundéuRAE

Dana has been chosen word of the year 2024 by the FundéuRAE, a term that the serious floods at the end of October in the east and south of the peninsula have caused its use in the media to skyrocket during the last quarter.

As explained this Thursday in a statement by the FundéuRAE, a foundation promoted by the Royal Spanish Academy and the EFE Agency, ‘dana’ has prevailed over eleven other words, among which were ‘fatphobia’, ‘drug gang’ and ‘woke’.

Dana (with lowercase letters), the lexicalization of DANA, an acronym for isolated depression at high levels, has been incorporated into the Dictionary of the Spanish Language in its latest update, which was made public on December 10.

If it is used as an acronym, it will be written entirely in capital letters, but it is already used as a lexicalized common noun written in lower case: the dana.