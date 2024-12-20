It is increasingly less common for there to be a gap between the release of a film in the United States and in Spain. However, given the endless offer on the billboards, it seems difficult for one to complain because a title arrives a little later in our country. It is the case of Conclavewhich has been in North American theaters since October, but will begin its run in the rooms of Spain this December 20.

This interval has allowed us to study the behavior of Conclave in the American country. And the reactions make a box office and critical success in Spain imaginable. Conclave It has joined the public conversation like few others and is currently one of the most talked about films of the year. Also, one of the favorites for awards season. And that is nothing more (or less) about the election of a new pope.

‘Conclave’: synopsis

Nanni Moretti already addressed, from the angle of comedy, the conflictive nomination of the Supreme Pontiff in Habemus Papa, available on Prime Video. Conclavedespite focusing on the same issue, approaches it in a very different way. This film, based on a novel by Robert Harris (the author who also inspired The writerby Polanski), follows Cardinal Lawrence, selected to arbitrate the process of electing a new pope.

Although the ceremony does not present, in principle, any great novelties, Cardinal Lawrence detects certain anomalies that lead him to suspect that a master plan is being hatched that could shake the foundations of the Roman church. Conclave It is directed by German Edward Bergerwho recently filmed the remake of All quiet on the front.

‘Conclave’: cast

Ralph Fiennes presides Conclave in a role for which he is being applauded and praised until the Oscars, an award for which he has been nominated twice without success. Alongside Fiennes is the prolific John Lithgow and Stanley Tucciin addition to Isabella Rosselliniwho a few months ago participated in the celebrated Italian film The chimera.

At the moment, most of the American media, such as Varietyplace Ralph Fiennes in the Oscar race. However, the strongest contender is, in all cases, Adrien Brody for The Brutalist. After years of wandering in a somewhat pitiful way after the Oscar won by The pianistit seems that Brody has captivated in his performance in The Brutalistwhich we will see in Spain on January 24.





