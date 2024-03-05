Aden (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Yesterday, the US Central Military Command (Centcom) announced that one of two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi group at the container ship “MSC Sky 2”, in the Gulf of Aden, hit the ship, causing damage.

Centcom added, in a statement, that initial reports indicated that there were no casualties on board the ship, owned by a Swiss party and flying the flag of Liberia. It also stated that the ship did not request help and continued on its way.

The US military said that the Houthis also fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the southern Red Sea, but it fell into the water without causing damage or injuries to commercial ships or US Navy ships.

The statement added that US Central Command forces launched attacks “in self-defense” to target two anti-ship cruise missiles that pose an “imminent threat” to commercial ships and US Navy ships in the region.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak stressed the importance of the United Nations and its agencies and organizations working in Yemen adopting more effective and sustainable mechanisms to deal with the environmental disaster resulting from the sinking of the ship “Rubimar” as a result of its targeting by the Houthi group, and the importance of responding to the government’s request. In forming an international emergency unit to deal with this event.

This came during the Prime Minister’s reception, yesterday, in the city of Aden, the Director of the Operations and Advocacy Department at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Edem and Surno, and her accompanying delegation, who is visiting Aden.

In turn, the UN official confirmed that they are monitoring the situation of the Rubimar ship and are working with the Crisis Cell and the international community to contain the disaster.

In this context, Yemeni-European discussions were held the day before yesterday, regarding the repercussions of the Houthi attacks on international navigation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The discussions were held between Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, the head of the European Union mission, Gabriel Vinales, and the ambassadors of France, Catherine Cammon, and Janet Sibien, of the Netherlands.

The meeting reviewed, according to a statement issued by the Yemeni Prime Minister, “the latest developments in the situation at the local level, opportunities to revive the political process, and the repercussions of the Houthi terrorist attacks against maritime shipping and international navigation, the most recent devastating disaster of which was the sinking of the ship “Rubimar.”

Bin Mubarak praised the European Union's support for the Leadership Council and the government, the aspirations of the Yemeni people to restore state institutions, and European pledges to alleviate human suffering.

In turn, the European ambassadors affirmed their “full support for the Yemeni government and the vision of priorities presented by the Prime Minister, reiterating their position in support of efforts to bring peace to Yemen, and their appreciation for the keenness shown by the legitimate government to achieve peace and end the suffering of the Yemeni people.”

Hostile actions

The Yemeni presidential office confirmed that the Houthis are a group that does not believe in peace, and its record is full of violating agreements and covenants, pointing out that continuing hostilities and targeting commercial ships and international shipping routes threatens to explode the situation.

This came during a meeting yesterday with the member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Abdul Rahman Abu Zaraa Al-Muharami, the military advisor to the UN envoy Anthony Hayward and his accompanying delegation.

Al-Muharami said, “Patience with the Houthi violations will run out, as the group continues its hostile actions towards the Yemeni people,” stressing that “targeting international shipping routes threatens to blow up the situation.”