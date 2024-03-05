Hassan Al-Warfalli, Agencies (Capitals)

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller confirmed that Secretary Anthony Blinken discussed with Benny Gantz, a member of the Israeli war government, during a meeting held yesterday, the necessity of moving urgently to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Miller added that Blinken and Gantz also discussed efforts to reach an agreement on a six-week ceasefire in Gaza, pointing out that the obstacles that prevent a ceasefire agreement in the Strip can be overcome.

For his part, US President Joe Biden warned yesterday of a “very dangerous” situation if a ceasefire is not reached in Gaza by the month of Ramadan. Biden said in a statement to reporters: “If we reach conditions in which what is happening during the month of Ramadan continues, Israel and Jerusalem may be very dangerous,” stressing that there are “no excuses” for Israel in continuing to prevent more aid from reaching Gaza.

Palestinian negotiators decided to stay for a third day in Cairo yesterday, to continue ceasefire talks after two days had passed without achieving any breakthrough. This came as the proposed deadline for stopping the fighting in Gaza, releasing the Israeli hostages and avoiding famine in the Palestinian Strip approached.

There were hopes that the Cairo talks would be the last stop before reaching the first long-term ceasefire in the war, a 40-day truce during which dozens of hostages would be released and aid would be pumped into Gaza before the month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

Three Egyptian security sources told Reuters that Israel and the Palestinian factions have a desire to reach an agreement, but they are adhering to their demands, which are obstructing the agreement so far. Egyptian mediators continue to communicate with their Israeli counterparts despite the absence of an Israeli delegation from the Cairo talks.

Cairo sent an invitation to the Israeli negotiating delegation to visit the country in the coming days, to inform them of the results of the consultations that took place with the Palestinian factions, to listen to the observations of the Israeli delegation, and to push for agreement on a humanitarian truce that includes agreeing on a deal to exchange prisoners, as an Egyptian source confirmed to “Ittihad.”

The source explained that the negotiations that took place in Cairo between the Egyptian mediator and in the presence of the American and Qatari mediators listened to the vision of the Palestinian factions regarding the humanitarian truce, describing the negotiations as “difficult” because the Palestinian side adhered to its conditions, specifically the return of the residents of the north to their homes during the days of the truce, and pushing towards a ceasefire agreement. The fire continued permanently with the cessation of Israeli military operations, and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from all cities in the Gaza Strip.

A source told Reuters that Israel boycotted the talks. Because the Palestinian factions rejected their request to provide a list of the names of all the hostages who are still alive.

The United States calls on Israel to make more efforts to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, where more than 30,000 people were killed in the Israeli attack.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said: “Israel must use all possible ways and means to get aid to those in need.”

He added: “This requires the entry of more aid, and once that aid enters, we must ensure that it reaches the people who need it… Therefore, we will continue to press for this every day because the current situation is simply unacceptable.” Israel says its focus is on a temporary truce during which more hostages will be released.

Hunger is currently gripping the besieged Gaza Strip, where aid supplies have diminished sharply over the past month, after having already declined sharply since the beginning of the war. Entire areas of the Strip have become completely deprived of food. The few hospitals still functioning in Gaza, already crowded with war casualties, are filled with children starving to death.

Israel says it is prepared to allow more aid into Gaza through the two checkpoints on the southern end of the Strip, which it has allowed to open.

Aid agencies say this has become impossible with the collapse of law and order, and that it is the responsibility of Israel, whose forces have invaded and patrolled Gaza towns, to allow food entry and secure its distribution.

Adele Khader, Regional Director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “The feeling of helplessness and despair among parents and doctors, who realize that life-saving aid is being prevented and is only a few kilometers away, must be unbearable.” .