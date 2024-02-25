by VALERIO BARRETTA

Dall'Igna, the soul of Ducati

The MotoGP tests carried out in Sepang and Lusail showed once again how the Ducati is the bike to beat: the GP24 led the standings on every day of testing (three times with Francesco Bagnaia, once with Enea Bastianini and another with Jorge Martin).

With the enthusiasm of a boy, the general manager was also there to see his Ducati dominate Gigi Dall'Ignawhose move to Borgo Panigale in 2014 changed his sporting life and that of the team, which pushed hard on aerodynamics, significantly influencing the technical development of MotoGP.

Dall'Igna's words

Dall'Igna returned to the transition from Aprilia to Ducati: “The moment that changed my career was perhaps the RSV4 project for Aprilia in Superbike. It was important and meant that the Noale company became important in four-stroke engines. And it probably opened doors for me in motorsports in general“, these are the words of the Venetian engineer a Motorcycle News.

“To tell the truth, I expected to spend only two years in the racing world. I thought it would be a reality where I would learn everything quickly. Instead, more than 30 years later, I'm still here trying to win races“, concluded the 57-year-old. Who, despite his age, still has a thousand projects ahead of him: “I would have liked to be a physicist rather than an engineer, but I always thought I wasn't smart enough, so I preferred this other path. But I would like to get a degree in physics“.