Samsung presented the new Galaxy Book4, the range of premium notebooks with Intel Core Ultra processors.
Launched in Korea at the beginning of January, the new Galaxy Book4 series laptops are preparing to arrive on the Italian market and take up the legacy of the previous generation. Thanks to the latest technologies developed by Intel, the Seoul giant's premium notebooks focus entirely on versatility and productivity, relying on the support of artificial intelligence and the power of Intel Core Ultra processors.
According to the statements of TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics, “The Galaxy Book4 series delivers the powerful performance and multi-device connectivity that consumers are looking for in a high-quality notebook in today's market“.
Let's discover the characteristics of new Galaxy Book4available from February 26th.
Galaxy Book4 Ultra
The task of opening the dance falls to the Galaxy Book4 Ultratop of the range that brings with it the best components available: equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop graphics with 8 GB GDDR6, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB memory, the flagship of the series can count on the 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display and the Samsung Knox security chip.
Galaxy Book4 Ultra is also available in the version with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop graphics with 6 GB GDDR6 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB memory.
The “jewels” of the house cost €3,699 and €2,799 respectively.
Galaxy Book4 Ultra spec sheet
- Screen: 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz
- CPU: up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
- GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop with 8GB GDDR6
- RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
- Price: starting from €2,799
Galaxy Book4 Pro 360
If you are looking for a versatile companion for your runs, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 it could be right for you thanks to the particular hinge that allows you to use it as a real tablet. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of storage, this model can also count on the 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display.
The Samsung articulated phone is available at a cost of €2,099.
Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 spec sheet
- Screen: 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
- GPU: Intel Arc
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512 MB SSD
- Price: starting from €2,099
Galaxy Book4 Pro
Galaxy Book4 Pro it is available in two versions with a 16 and 14 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of storage.
Galaxy Book4 Pro spec sheet
- Screen: 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz
- CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
- GPU: Intel Arc
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512 MB SSD
- Price: starting from €1,899
Galaxy Book4 360
Finally the “small” of the series, the Galaxy Book4 360equipped with an Intel Core 5 120U processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB of storage and a 15.6-inch AMOLED touch display with 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution and S Pen support.
Galaxy Book4 360 spec sheet
- Screen: 15.6-inch AMOLED touch display 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, S Pen support
- CPU: Intel Core 5 120U
- GPU: Intel Arc
- RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 512 MB SSD
- Price: €1,599
#Samsung #Galaxy #Book4 #range #premium #laptops #Korean #giant #presented
Leave a Reply