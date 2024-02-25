Samsung presented the new Galaxy Book4, the range of premium notebooks with Intel Core Ultra processors.

Launched in Korea at the beginning of January, the new Galaxy Book4 series laptops are preparing to arrive on the Italian market and take up the legacy of the previous generation. Thanks to the latest technologies developed by Intel, the Seoul giant's premium notebooks focus entirely on versatility and productivity, relying on the support of artificial intelligence and the power of Intel Core Ultra processors. According to the statements of TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics, “The Galaxy Book4 series delivers the powerful performance and multi-device connectivity that consumers are looking for in a high-quality notebook in today's market“.

Let's discover the characteristics of new Galaxy Book4available from February 26th.

Galaxy Book4 Ultra The new Samsung Galaxy Book4 notebooks The task of opening the dance falls to the Galaxy Book4 Ultratop of the range that brings with it the best components available: equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop graphics with 8 GB GDDR6, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB memory, the flagship of the series can count on the 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display and the Samsung Knox security chip. See also Baldur's Gate 3: Game's success is fantastic for the industry, says Phil Spencer Galaxy Book4 Ultra is also available in the version with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop graphics with 6 GB GDDR6 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB memory.

The “jewels” of the house cost €3,699 and €2,799 respectively. Galaxy Book4 Ultra spec sheet Screen : 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz

: 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz CPU : up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

: up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU : Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop with 8GB GDDR6

: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop with 8GB GDDR6 RAM : Up to 32GB LPDDR5X

: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage : Up to 1TB SSD

: Up to 1TB SSD Price: starting from €2,799

Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 If you are looking for a versatile companion for your runs, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 it could be right for you thanks to the particular hinge that allows you to use it as a real tablet. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of storage, this model can also count on the 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display.

The Samsung articulated phone is available at a cost of €2,099. See also Starfield: A performance mode on Xbox Series X|S is possible, per Digital Foundry Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 spec sheet Screen : 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz

: 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz CPU : Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU : Intel Arc

: Intel Arc RAM : 16GB LPDDR5X

: 16GB LPDDR5X Storage : 512 MB SSD

: 512 MB SSD Price: starting from €2,099

Galaxy Book4 Pro Galaxy Book4 Pro it is available in two versions with a 16 and 14 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display, with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of storage. Galaxy Book4 Pro spec sheet Screen : 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz

: 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch 2,880 x 1,800 pixels, 120 Hz CPU : Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H GPU : Intel Arc

: Intel Arc RAM : 16GB LPDDR5X

: 16GB LPDDR5X Storage : 512 MB SSD

: 512 MB SSD Price: starting from €1,899