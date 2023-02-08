The Cuban Dalia Durán explained why this police action was taken against John Kelvin, who is in custody.

Could I go back to jail? john kelvin He was arrested last Tuesday for violating the restriction to stay away from his minor children and his ex-partner, (the model) Dalia Durán. It all started when the singer went to the police station to record that the businesswoman did not let her see her minors, however, she explained that she found the artist talking to her son on the intercom and that, in addition, he verbally assaulted her.

For this reason, the singer also spoke about it and detailed how this situation was and why the cumbiambero is in custody (again).

Dalia Durán clarifies arrest of John Kelvin

In conversation with “America today”, Dahlia Duran He explained that his children did not want to go with John Kelvin and that, as a result of that, this whole process happened. Likewise, the singer had a reprehensible behavior before refusing to see the minors, since he verbally assaulted her.

“I came with my twins to do the market, the babies were present, and my oldest son was there. He did not want to go with his father, everything arose because of that,” he said.

Lawyer presented in Magaly would not be John Kelvin’s defense

Brigham Young was on the program Magaly Medina to give details about the situation in which John Kelvin finds himself, however, it was revealed that this is not the official defense of the artist. Through a statement issued on the businessman’s social networks, it was reported that Dr. Ricardo de la Cuba and Dr. Giancarlo Echeandía Arévalo are the professionals handling the controversial case.

John Kelvin attorney statement. Photo: John Kelvin

help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support”.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).