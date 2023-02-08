Star Comics announced the imminent arrival in Italy of BLUE BOXsports-romance manga made by Kouji Miura. For the occasion, it will be possible to purchase the special in advance THE BLUE BOX EDITIONedition that includes the first two volumes of the work as well as many exclusive gadgets, starting from February 15th at the introductory price of €15.90 in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores.

The first volume instead it will be put on the market individually only starting February 22ndand it will be possible to purchase it both physically and digitally at introductory price of €5.90.

Let’s find out together all the details on the arrival of the manga in Italy thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

BLUE BOX: A BURNING DETERMINATION BOTH ON THE PLAYING FIELD AND IN AFFAIRS OF THE HEART Also arriving in February in an edition with box The February 15th arrives in Italy BLUE BOXthe sports-sentimental manga by Kouji Miura who set the pages of «Weekly Shonen Jump» on fire and won the Global Prize to the Next Manga Awards 2021. The badminton is the greatest passion of Taiki Inomata, who goes to the school gym early every morning to train as much as possible. But, often, there are those who arrive before him: Chinatsu Kanoher senpai and star of the women’s basketball club. Taiki has a huge crush on this kind girl, whose talent, ambition and fiery dedication to the sport she admires, but for him, love is even harder than badminton! Destiny lends a hand to the boy when Chinatsu’s parents have to move abroad for work and decide that the girl will be hosted by a family friend… Taiki’s mother! The two sportsmen then find themselves a live under the same roof and they exchange a promise: both will arrive with their respective ai clubs national championships. Taiki will soon understand that matters of the heart are certainly no less demanding than challenges on the playing field… BLUE BOX it’s a manga halfway between two genres, the sporty and the sentimentalfull of engaging characters and situations. Readers will follow the energetic Taiki in his quest to achieve his ambitious goals, accompanied by versatile designs by the author: the stroke perfectly expresses the emotions of the characters and during the sports scenes it ignites and acquires great dynamismconveying all the speed and adrenaline that sport can give. The debut of the series in the comic book store, bookstore and online store will take place on February 15th with the special THE BLUE BOX EDITIONhappy with the former two volumes preview and a number of gadgets: two bracelets, a set of illustration cards it’s a Star Card collectible. The first volume will instead be available individually – even digitally – starting February 22nd. UP LIMITED 219

BLUE BOX THE BLUE BOX EDITION

Kouji Miura

Contains previews of volumes 1 and 2 and a number of goodies

11.5×17.5, B, b/w, pp. 192 + 192, with jacket, €15.90

Release date: 02/15/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822639066 UP 219

BLUE BOX no. 1

Kouji Miura

11.5×17.5, B, b/w, pp. 192, with jacket, €5.90

Release date: 22/02/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore, online and digital store

Isbn 9788822638472 Kouji Miura, born in 1995, is a Japanese cartoonist. Before blue box (2021) has published Aozora Lover (2015) e Sensei, suki desu (2017). Keep following us on ours official siteon Facebook pages Star Comics Editions And Valiants Italy come on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok And Telegram to receive all the updates!

Source: Star Comics