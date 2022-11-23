Dahlia Duran He had an exclusive interview for a reporter from the “America Today” program. In said conversation, the Cuban model said that she made a mistake when meeting with the father of her children, John Kelvin. As recalled, both were caught having dinner and toasting after going to the conciliation center.

When asked about the criticism of this controversial event, the former host of “Sábado con Andrés” also pointed out that she cannot change what happened. “ Yes (it was a mistake), dinner was too much, it was excessive, it should not have been given, I admit it I should not have sat next to him, but that’s it… I already did it, “he said.

As you remember, john kelvin He was released on October 25 after being acquitted of the crimes of physical and sexual assault to the detriment of Dahlia Duran.

How was the meeting between Dalia Durán and John Kelvin?

In the images broadcast by the entertainment program “Love and Fire”, it can be seen that Dalia Durán and Jon Kelvin sharing a dinner and toasting with glasses of wine. In addition, other events that drew a lot of attention were that the singer began to interpret a song and that he hugged his ex-partner.

Dalia Durán’s lawyer resigns from her defense

After learning about the meeting between John Kelvin and his ex-partner, Dalia Durán’s lawyer resigned her defense. When speaking with Magaly Medina, the lawyer said she was outraged by what happened.

“With a photograph like this, I cannot defend a person who tells me something and sits next to his attacker and toasts with a glass of wine,” he said. Claudia Zumeta

Dalia Durán was left without a lawyer after going to dinner with John Kelvin. Photo: LR/ATV composition

Magaly criticizes the song that John Kelvin dedicated to Dalia Durán

Magaly Medina commented on the controversial meeting between John Kelvin and Dalia Durán. In said meeting, the cumbiambero dedicated a song to the Cuban, which caused the complete rejection of the TV host.

“Above all, the man without a voice, with nothing, sings any stupidity, any stupid lyrics; but she looks at him as a woman in love, nor do I look at my husband like that, ”she said.

Magaly Medina does not agree with the meeting between Dalia Durán and John Kelvin. Photo: LR File

Dalia Durán proposed a divorce to John Kelvin on the day of the conciliation

With a rather serious countenance, Dahlia Duran assured that he proposed to john kelvin finalize their divorce just the day they both went to make the conciliation.

“I told John: ‘Why don’t we take advantage of it, since we’re not going to see each other again, and get a divorce right away? If we both agree, we’ll do it,’” said the cheerleader on the set of the “America Today” program.

Dalia Durán affirms that she left psychological therapy

Due to the criticism raised against her as a result of her meeting with John Kelvin despite the fact that he physically and sexually assaulted her in the past, Dalia Durán linked up with “Amor y fuego” to provide her defense of the facts.

In dialogue with Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre, the singer announced that she left her psychological treatment; however, she had intentions of retaking it. “At some point I had it, but then I left it because I expected a commitment from him (John Kelvin) that never happened,” she said.

Dalia Durán faces Gigi Miter for questioning her

Dalia Durán decided to connect with “Amor y fuego” by listening live to what was being said about her after having met for dinner with her attacker John Kelvin after their conciliation. In addition, she took the opportunity to put Gigi Miter in her place for questioning her actions.

“Tell Gigi that she says I like easy things, when she doesn’t know that every day I work on one thing and another, I take off the dirt to raise my children alone. It is not that I like anything easy”, declared the Cuban singer.