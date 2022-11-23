The star runner of the san francisco 49ersdedicated an emotional message to the Mexican fans, after beating the arizona cardinals in the Monday Night Football of the NFL, held at the Aztec stadium in Mexico City.

“What’s up guys? Christian McCaffrey here. I just want to say thank you, it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. Greetings to you and all the fans. I appreciate you guysMcCaffrey commented.

In the 38-10 win over the Cardinals, McCaffrey stood out with 39 rushing yards on 7 carries, as well as 67 passing yards on 7 receptions, for a total of 106 yards, although this time he couldn’t score.

Versatility

Christian McCaffrey was traded a little over a month ago from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, after weeks of rumors that he might leave the Carolina team.

The elusive player is one of the most versatile in the NFL, being equally effective at running back, his natural position, as well as wide receiver, thanks to his great athleticism.

McCaffrey, 26, is once selected to the pro bowlonce to the All Pro first team, and once to the second, in addition to that in 2019, he managed to exceed a thousand yards both on the ground and in the air.

McCaffrey’s arrival gives an extra boost to a lethal offense from head coach Kyle Shanahan, providing a new weapon for the quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolojoining deadly players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.