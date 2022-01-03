There second stage of the Dakar 2022, staged on the route that connects the Saudi towns of Ha’il and Al Artawiyah, saw the success of Sebastien Loeb behind the wheel of the Prodrive BRX, assisted by his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin. Thanks to this statement, the Frenchman took his 15th victory in this competition – equaling his compatriots Jean-Louis Schlesser and Bruno Saby – concluding the test with an advantage of just over three minutes over Toyota’s Qatari. Nasser Al-Attiyah, finished second ahead of the Audi of Carlos Sainz. However, despite this seal, the nine-time WRC world champion was unable to overtake Al-Attiyah in the overall standings, despite reducing the gap to just over 9 minutes late.

In conclusion, the winner of the day commented on his second heat, converted to a normal stage after the rain on Saturday afternoon, which made the Marathon stage unusable: “It was a very tough attack – reported on his website L’Equipe – and it can be said that it has become a challenge between two WRC drivers. We were fully loaded, and in the end I was able to recover some time on Nasser, probably because he was doing the tracks in the dunes. We made a perfect stage, without errors and without punctures. We are very close, the pace of the two cars is very similar, which makes some battles exciting. I didn’t want to overtake Nasser, but we were approaching a very rocky stretch. We were coming to some plateaus that kicked up dust, so I preferred to overtake him towards the end. I prefer him to take the risks, not me!“