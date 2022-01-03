Genoa – The preparation of Sampdoria for the Epiphany match with Cagliari continues under the fine rain of Bogliasco. After a series of bulls and a technical-tactical exercise, Roberto D’Aversa and staff conducted a match, reinforced by a large group of young people from the Spring.

Individual sessions for Albin Ekdal (also on the pitch) and Valerio Verre (in the gym). On the other hand, the recovery process of Mikkel Damsgaard continues in Denmark. Tuesday 4 January, new morning training on the agenda.

