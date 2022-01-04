The fracture of the talus and the fibula in training, the fear then returned of the positivity to Covid-19, the painkillers to sleep, the bladder in the butt after the first stage and finally a k.0. technician in the second with a lot of lost wallets, credit card and passport: Danilo Petrucci he must feel a truly infinite passion for the Dakar and enduro because the most famous raid in the world for now has given Terni the crudest welcome that could be received.

The class of 1990 in this 2022 wants to accumulate experience for 2023, the year in which, thanks to the 2022 edition on paper, he would like to aim for a prestigious result. For this reason despite everything that happened to him this morning Petrucci was smiling at the start of the third stage ready to continue the raid despite the disadvantage in the standings against Sam Sunderland is already of 19 hours and 10 minutes after yesterday’s technical knockout.

“I was fighting for the first five places, it was a very fast special, I must have done 20-30 kilometers on open gas at 150 kilometers per hour. Then, when changing the tank from front to back, I don’t know what happened, a fuse broke, as we discovered when we returned to the bivouac, I even disassembled the bike, I poured the petrol with my hands from one tank to another, but nothing – explained Petrucci as reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport – I wanted to call my mechanic I opened the pocket of my jacket where there should have been a telephone, passport, driving license, money and credit card and instead there was nothing left. So now I’m left with nothing, I’ll have to take citizenship here. We weren’t here for the results, but we were all thrilled, especially me. We will try again “.