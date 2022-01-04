Transport Pyry hinders car traffic in the Helsinki region

Serious accidents have been avoided during the night and morning.

Motorists caution should be exercised in the Helsinki region during Tuesday, as changing weather conditions make traffic difficult.

During the morning and during the morning, there have been a couple of road traffic accidents on Helsinki’s driveways in Espoo’s Turunväylä and Järvenpää’s Lahdenväylä. However, worse personal injuries have been avoided.

The reason may be that road traffic has not yet returned to normal after Christmas.

“Based on traffic cameras, motorists are still in daytime mode,” says the attendant at Fintraffic’s Helsinki Road Traffic Center Marko Lassi.

Meteorological the department warns of bad driving conditions in the Uusimaa region. Driving conditions are poor due to icy drizzle, snowfall and dusting snow.

Rainfall flows from southwest to Finland, coming as snow in the southern and central part of the country. The temperature in the Helsinki region will rise to a positive level during Tuesday.

Train traffic has been relatively normal, according to Fintraffic’s rail traffic center. 92 per cent of long-distance trains are on schedule and 97 per cent of commuter trains.