There is no peace for the Dakar 2022, which still has to take off – it starts tomorrow from Jeddah – and is already at the center of many problems. First Covid thought about shaking the rally-raid, with the mandatory tampons imposed on crews and workers in recent days in order to have the ok to take off. Now, however, the threat that worries the organization is instead that of possible attacks. Yesterday evening, the Aso, The French company that organizes the Dakar, in fact issued a press release in which the news of an accident occurred outside the Hotel Donatello in Jeddah was given. Unfortunate protagonist a car of the Sodicars team – present in Saudi Arabia with seven vehicles – that caught fire.

As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport however, in the bivouac that hosts all the teams the rumor – although not confirmed by the organizers – is that of a possible attack. In the fire, one person – it is unknown whether the driver or a passenger in the vehicle – was injured and was taken to hospital. The authorities of the Saudi Kingdom have strengthened controls and security measures in these hours, but even on their part there has been no confirmation on the hypothesis of the attack. Investigations are still ongoing. The fear is that it may have been a small size bomb placed inside the vehicle.