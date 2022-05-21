EFQ Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:13



Very light, safe and resistant summer jacket designed to be used both on the road and off road. It is compatible with Dainese MX protectors and Pro-Armor protectors to offer maximum protection in the chest area. Made of high tenacity mesh fabric to offer excellent ventilation, it has reinforcements on the elbows. It has numerous pockets and detachable sleeves.

More info: www.motocard.com