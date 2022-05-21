Los Angeles (AFP)

The Golden State Warriors made a strong comeback, and Stephen Curry led him to a second straight victory over the Dallas Mavericks 126-117, to tighten his grip on the NBA Western Region Final.

After trailing early in the first half by 19 points at home in San Francisco, the Warriors came back strongly to raise the score to 2-0, in a series through which the winner of four games qualifies to the final round, to meet the eastern region champion between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat “1-1”. .

It is true that Corrie was the best scorer for the Warriors with 32 points, but the tactical adjustments made by Golden State coach Steve Kerr and the team play contributed to turning the table on the guests in the second half.

Six Golden State players finished the match with 10 points or more, with a remarkable contribution from Jordan Paul (23 points), Kevin Looney (21 points and 12 rebounds), Canadian Andrew Wiggins (16 points) and veteran Clay Thompson (15 points).

Looney became the first Warriors center player to score more than 20 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff “elimination round” match since Robert Parrish in 1977.

Kerr urged his players to find balance, after a catastrophic first half, “I told them that if we find some balance in the second half, the match will return to us,” the defending champion continued, six times. “I thought we were scattered in the first half, perhaps more emotionally than anything else, Dallas came out and we paid.”

The former player added: “We knew that they would come out strong and they were great, they played more aggressively and executed better. We were confident that if we played with balance, they would not score 15 hat-tricks in the second half, and if they succeeded, we would pat them on the shoulders.”