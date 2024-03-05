The businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco and the artist Dailyn Curbelo resumed their love relationship in mid-October 2023. However, what no one expected was that, on March 4, during an event held in Rústica, Alfredo Benavides announced that the couple would have a son, news that was received with joy by the future parents, who smiled when making the announcement. Could the singer really be pregnant? Dailyn reveals it below.

What did Dailyn Curbelo say about her future baby with Mauricio Diez Canseco?

The Cuban singer Dailyn Curbelo referred for the first time to her alleged pregnancy with Mauricio Diez Canseco. The many followers of the interpreter could not believe the news and did not hesitate to send her their congratulations.

However, Curbelo stated that things were not as initially announced. Dailyn confirmed that she is not currently pregnant, but that she does plan to have a baby in the near future with the 'Pizza King'.

“We are in it, we are in it (being able to have a baby with Mauricio Diez Canseco). It is a dream that I want to fulfill, I think it is time”the interpreter initially said.

Dailyn stated that it is a desire that she has postponed for a long time and that she is now very excited to throw herself into her new role as a future mother. Even Mauricio and her have already been looking for names for her son.

“Mauricio has already given a name, but I'm still going to think about it. I liked the name he proposed, I think it's a decision for both of us,” declared the singer. Finally, she ruled out a future marriage with the businessman because she “doesn't believe in that much.”

Why did users believe that Mauricio Diez Canseco and Dailyn Curbelo confirmed pregnancy?

During a pleasant dinner, Mauricio and Dailyn were involved in the news that the artist is expecting a child from the well-known pizza maker this year, announced by comedian Alfredo Benavides. With gestures of gratitude, Mauricio and Dailyn, who resumed their relationship in 2023, expressed their happiness for the future member of their family.

“Again, love is between us and I believe that the greatest sign of love is having a family. Mauricio, I congratulate you. Dailyn, I congratulate you on the next baby. Ladies and gentlemen, Maurcio and Dailyn are going to be parents,” he said Alfredo Benavides.