Luchy John, an Italian TikToker, underwent surgery to change the color of his eyes from brown to light blue, let's find out how much a surgical procedure like this costs

We all have a specific external appearance, which we may or may not like. In some cases, thanks to medicine and technological innovations, it is possible to change what nature has given us. Let's find out how this together tiktoker Italian had his eye color changed and how much this type of surgery costs.

Surgery to change eye color

Lucky John, an Italian TikToker who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, has decided to tell his fans about his experience, which is particular to say the least. In fact, Lucky has decided to change the color of his eyes with surgery. The operation, which has a short timeframe, approximately 15 minutes per eye, it is totally reversible. The young digital entrepreneur explains that this has been his dream since he was a child.

@luckyy_johnn ZONNYE👀! Do you want to see them better?? How am I doing!??? On 1 G: LUCKYY_JOHN I LOVE YOU ♬ original sound – luckyy_john

In fact, Lucky had always dreamed of having light blue eyes, but nature granted him brown eyes. Thanks to a quick surgery, Lucky he was able to change the color of his eyes. Keratopigmentation is a surgical technique that allows you to change the color of the eyes for both aesthetic and therapeutic purposes. On your account TikTok the young man told his entire adventure, starting from the pre-op to the final result.

Many of his followers have criticized the choice of this influencer not only for the risks associated with the intervention, but also for the cost of this procedure. In fact, to change the color of your eyes, you need approximately €7,000. Lucky defended himself from criticism by saying that after ten long years of waiting and doubts he has finally realized one of his biggest dreams. Although for many people this may seem like a mere whim, for this young man it was essential to undergo this change, even if exclusively for aesthetic reasons.