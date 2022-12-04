Daglo praised the tremendous efforts made by the negotiating delegation on the dam, stressing the need for dialogue and consensus to be a cornerstone for addressing the Renaissance Dam file, in a way that enables the three countries to benefit from it and not be harmed.

During his meeting today, Daglo briefed the Sudanese negotiating delegation on the Renaissance Dam, headed by the Acting Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Eng. Abdul Rahman Mansour, on the progress of the talks and the latest developments on the file.

He praised the tremendous efforts made by the delegation, and its shouldering of this great responsibility.

Daglo stressed the need for dialogue and consensus to be a mainstay for dealing with the Renaissance Dam file, in a way that enables the three countries to benefit from it and not be harmed.

In addition, the acting Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources said that the delegation provided an enlightenment to the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council on the progress of the talks on the Renaissance Dam, in addition to some issues related to the Ministry of Irrigation.

And he indicated that the delegation presented a comprehensive presentation of the Sudanese negotiating position and the future vision, and listened to the directives of Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo regarding the file, describing the meeting as fruitful and useful.