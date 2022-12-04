With so many cases of crime disputed, most specifically linked only to companies listed on the Stock Exchange, the Prisma investigation in its own way gave a boost in the direction of one of the possible corporate outlets that have been talked about for some time for Juventus: the exit from the market, in technical jargon “delisting”. Not like the road from the parent company Exor, which exited the Italian stock exchange at the end of September but remains listed on the Dutch market. More like the path chosen a couple of months ago by Roma, which just left the market. Probably a step backwards, depending on your perspective. Probably more consistent with the way Juve have been managed in recent years, depending on the prospects.